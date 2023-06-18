 Back To Top
KIS
Entertainment

[Graphic News] Following BTS' footsteps in Seoul

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jun 19, 2023 - 08:01       Updated : Jun 19, 2023 - 08:01

K-pop boy band BTS is in the midst of two weeks of events for “2023 BTS Festa” at various venues in Seoul until next Sunday to mark the 10th anniversary since its debut.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Tourism Foundation have rolled out the “Seoul BTS Tour Map - Map of the SEOUL,” featuring 13 important locations the iconic group has visited along with filming locations for web series “Run BTS.”

The map will be available at six Seoul Tourism Information Centers until it runs out: Seoul Tourism Plaza, Incheon Airport Terminals 1 and 2, Gimpo Airport and Myeongdong.

Fans who post photos at the following sites on Instagram until July 1 with hashtags #SeoulInPurple and #SeoulEdition23 can win BTS’ limited edition anthology album, “Proof-Collector's Edition.”



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
