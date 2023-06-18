 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
Sports

Hanwha Eagles sign ex-MLB outfielder Nick Williams

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 18, 2023 - 20:01       Updated : Jun 18, 2023 - 20:01
Official logo of Hanwha Eagles (Hanwha Eagles)
Official logo of Hanwha Eagles (Hanwha Eagles)

The Hanwha Eagles announced Sunday they have signed former major league outfielder Nick Williams.

Williams will make US$450,000 for the rest of this season as a replacement for Brian O'Grady, who was released on May 31.

The Eagles entered Sunday's game in last place among 10 teams in the Korea Baseball Organization at 23-35-4 (wins-losses-ties), a half game back of the Samsung Lions. The Eagles have finished last in each of the past three seasons, too.

Williams, 29, was a second-round choice by the Texas Rangers in the 2012 major league draft. He made his big league debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017 and hit 12 homers in 83 games as a rookie.

Williams enjoyed his best major league season in 2018, with 17 homers, 50 RBIs and a .749 on-base plus slugging in 140 games.

He wasn't able to match that level of production in ensuing years and last played in the majors for the Chicago White Sox in 2021.

Williams had been in Mexico with Toros de Tijuana since 2022. He put up 29 homers, 72 RBIs and a 1.172 OPS for them in 84 games last year, and had a .909 OPS with nine homers and 28 RBIs in 44 games this season before moving to South Korea.

The Eagles said they liked Williams' energy at the plate, on the field and on the base paths.

"He is an aggressive hitter at the plate. He's also a good fielder with decent speed," the club said. "He has mostly played in the corner outfield, but he is also able to handle center field. We're also high on his makeup, and we expect him to fit in with the team seamlessly."

The Eagles added Williams will likely arrive in South Korea next weekend after getting his visa processed. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114