Rooted in Korean traditional painting, Kim Bo-hie captures beauty of Jeju Island

Painter Kim Bo-hie's solo exhibition at the Kumho Museum of Art in 2020 drew a huge crowd after her paintings went viral on social media. People formed long lines just to get into the museum in search of some comfort from her work, which depicts the nature of Jeju Island. The exhibition earned her popularity among a wider audience.

In the latest exhibition, “Towards,” at Gallery Baton in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, the 71-year-old artist introduces her newest paintings that portray not only the peaceful landscapes of Seogwipo, Jeju Island, where she’s based, but also the things she observes around her, like her companion dog, a Labrador retriever named Leo.

After the artist moved her studio to Seogwipo, the island's nature and everyday features surrounding her have become a primary subject in her paintings. Kim has a small garden at her studio, which is full of trees and shrubs, including palm trees that are commonly seen on the island.

Kim has noted that, as an artist, she is greatly influenced by her surroundings when it comes to what she wants to paint.