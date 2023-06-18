[Hello Hangeul] Race heats up for Hangeul AI

The following series is part of The Korea Herald’s “Hello Hangeul” project which consists of interviews, in-depth analyses, videos and various other forms of content that shed light on the stories of people who are learning the Korean language and the correlation between Korea’s soft power and the rise of its language within the league of world languages. – Ed.

Amid the immense popularity of Korean-made content from music to TV shows, an increasing number of people around the world are eager to learn Hangeul, the Korean alphabet. And the world’s most sophisticated artificial intelligence models are no exception.

Korea itself may not be a sizable market, but the potential of Hangeul and related AI services seems almost unlimited, according to experts here.

“Korean content has played a crucial role in promoting the value of Korean culture and language to the world, prompting renewed interest in Hangeul among AI developers around the world,” said Kim Se-hyun, a technical director of the Korea Artificial Intelligence Association.

Park Jin-ho, a Korean language and literature professor at Seoul National University, also offered a rosy outlook for Korean-language AI services.

“In line with the Korean culture boom, their fans around the world would turn to the services to better understand Hangeul,” Park said.

Experts predicted Korea-made AI models will be widely used in Southeast Asia, China and Japan as the countries are geographically closer to Korea and their people are more into the Korean culture. But they agreed much of the technological progress could happen in the US, the world’s largest AI market, which means fierce competition among AI developers at home and abroad.

Fiercer competition

An increasing number of big tech companies are investing in learning Hangeul, as the demand for Korean-language-based AI services grows larger and faster.

Last month, US tech giant Google chose Korean and Japanese as the first foreign languages for its AI-based chatbot Bard in a bid to renew its competition with ChatGPT, backed by its archrival Microsoft. It was an unexpected announcement considering Korea is one of the few markets where Google is not a dominant search engine. In a country with 51 million people, Google’s market share stands at about 30 percent.

During the developers’ day event, Google CEO Sundar Pichai explained that Korean was the most appropriate language for its program development, saying “From the point of view of an English speaker, Korean and Japanese are quite difficult.”

German AI firm DeepL also launched the Korean translation service in January, choosing Korean as the company's 31st language and the fourth Asian language after Chinese, Japanese and Indonesian. The company also focused on the potential of the Korean language.

“We've been getting a lot of requests for Korean language support … We were surprised to see more-than-expected interest from users,” DeepL founder and CEO Jarek Kutylowski said during a press conference in Seoul last month.

Industry watchers say it is very natural for global companies to seek business expansion in Korea by taking advantage of the recent K-culture boom. But they remained skeptical about their commercial success here.

“Korea is one of the numerous markets where they offer services. It will be challenging for them to develop AI models more specifically designed for the Korean language,” an industry official said on condition of anonymity.