GM names marketing veteran as new Korea chief

General Motors said Friday it has appointed Hector Villarreal, vice president of vehicle sales, service and marketing at GM Mexico, as its Korean unit’s new president and CEO, effective from Aug. 1.

Kicking off his career at GM Mexico in 1990, Villarreal has held various positions within the company across several branches. He has served as president and managing director of GM Operations in Uzbekistan, managing director of GM Russia and president of GM Southeast Asia. In his most recent position at GM Mexico, he was responsible for the commercial strategy of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac.

"I'm thrilled at this opportunity to lead a very talented team in Korea. The team has been making great progress turning the business around during the pandemic and uncertainty of the automotive industry around the globe,” Villarreal said.

He also served as vice president of planning and program management of GM Korea for several years from 2021, making him familiar with Korea’s market dynamics and business environment.

The carmaker added his expertise will be instrumental in growing GM Korea's export business and domestic market share by focusing on a well-defined brand strategy, optimizing the sales network and enhancing customer experiences to increase the company's presence in Korea.

Villarreal will replace Roberto Rempel, who has decided to retire after nearly four decades of service to GM.

During his tenure, Rempel successfully led the Korea team in building a strong foundation for the company's sustainable future. Under his leadership, the business was able to achieve profitable growth in the domestic market.

"It has been my privilege to lead GM Korea, which is an important part of GM's global strategies. I am confident about the next chapter thanks to the strong foundation we have built together," Rempel said in response.