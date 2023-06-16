CHA recruits college students to join Global Cultural Heritage Ambassador program

The Cultural Heritage Administration and the Voluntary Agency Network of Korea, an NGO that focuses on promoting international exchanges, are seeking foreign college students to join this year's Global Cultural Heritage Ambassadors program.

The program aims to foster the promotion and exchange of Korean culture and history with the world. A total of 30 people who are currently enrolled in Korean colleges as international or exchange students will be appointed as ambassadors.

Selected ambassadors will participate in a series of projects jointly organized by the two partnering organizations. This year's program is scheduled to run from June 26 to Aug. 20.

The deadline for application is June 21. Ambassadors will be chosen on a first-come, first-served basis upon completion of a questionnaire.

The global ambassador program was launched last year with the objective of promoting Korean culture and history by rectifying errors in relevant materials both within and outside of Korea, online and offline.

The project successfully registered "hanbok" in the Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary and the Collins English Dictionary.

Ambassadors’ responsibilities include creating digital promotional materials, identifying and rectifying errors in materials, and proposing ideas for heritage promotion. Those who are interested in working on independent projects and content related to promoting Korean culture and history can do so online.

A ceremony is scheduled for the newly selected ambassadors at the National Palace Museum of Korea on June 26. A special lecture and opening orientation will be conducted by Park Ki-tae, the head of VANK. Ambassadors will tour Gyeongbokgung with a curator and experience the Saenggwabang program, trying royal desserts and teas.

Applications can be submitted online at the VANK's official website.