Korean-American speed cuber sets a new world record in 3.13 seconds

Korean-American Max Park achieved a remarkable feat by solving a 3x3x3 Rubik's Cube in just 3.13 seconds at an event in California last weekend. (Park's Youtube Channel)

Max Park only needed 3.13 seconds to solve a 3x3x3 Rubik’s Cube, setting his fifth Guinness World Records in speed cubing, at an event in California last weekend.

According to Guinness World Records, the 21-year-old Korean-American advanced the previous record of 3.47 seconds, held by China's Yusheng Du since 2018, by 0.34 seconds.

Smashing records at a breathtaking speed in other speed cubing categories, Park also holds Guinness World Records for solving 4x4x4, 5x5x5, 6x6x6 and 7x7x7 cubes. The new achievement marks his fifth Guinness recognition.

Guinness World Records introduces Park on its website as a speed cubing champion who “isn't just breaking records, but breaking barriers as well by serving as an inspiration to neuro-diverse individuals everywhere.”

Park was diagnosed with autism as a child, but his parents, Schawn and Miki, showed unwavering support for Park and fostered his talent as a cuber since his childhood.

In an interview with GWR, they endorsed the therapeutic benefits of cubing that has bolstered Park’s social and motor skills, saying that “there was a time when Max couldn’t even open water bottles, but he showed interest in solving Rubik’s Cubes.”

Famous for his motto, "don't think, just solve," Park has garnered attention beyond the speed cubing community.

In 2020, he was featured in the Netflix documentary "The Speed Cubers," which delves into the world of Rubik's Cube speed solving and chronicles the journeys of Park and fellow Rubik's Cube-solving champion, Feliks Zemdegs.

Park's YouTube channel has the video of his world-record-setting performance, which has gained over 280,000 views as of Friday.