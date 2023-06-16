 Back To Top
Business

CJ Logistics signs memorandum of understanding with Taiwan's Evergreen Marine to expand global business

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 16, 2023 - 11:46       Updated : Jun 16, 2023 - 11:46
This photo shows Kang Byung-koo (Left), head of CJ Logistics Corp.'s global division, and Eric Hsieh, president of Evergreen Marine Corp. pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of agreement on Friday. (CJ Logistics)
This photo shows Kang Byung-koo (Left), head of CJ Logistics Corp.'s global division, and Eric Hsieh, president of Evergreen Marine Corp. pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of agreement on Friday. (CJ Logistics)

CJ Logistics Corp., a major South Korean logistics company, said Friday it has signed an initial agreement with Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine Corp. to expand its global business.

With the memorandum of understanding, CJ Logistics and Evergreen Marine will operate a joint business for containers to be transported between Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia, according to the company.

The two companies will also cooperate to provide reasonable fares and freight space for containers shipped between Northeast Asia and the United States and Europe.

CJ Logistics said the MOU with Evergreen Marine also opened an opportunity for the company to cooperate with other members of the Ocean Alliance, including CMA CGM, OOCL and COSCO.

Evergreen Marine is a member of the Ocean Alliance and the world's No. 6 global carrier in terms of cargo capacity, according to CJ Logistics. (Yonhap)

