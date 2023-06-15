Oh Jeong-hui removed as book fair ambassador after blacklist protests

A group of cultural organizations, including the Writers Association of Korea, holds a protest in front of Coex in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The Korean Publishers Association, the organizer of the Seoul International Book Fair, said it has canceled novelist Oh Jeong-hui’s participation in the fair as a promotional ambassador.

Oh had been selected as one of the six promotional ambassadors for the country’s biggest book event, which kicked off Wednesday at Coex in Gangnam-gu, southeastern Seoul.

The novelist was scheduled to participate in a talk program with five other ambassadors on Sunday.

On Wednesday, a group of cultural organizations including the Writers Association of Korea held a press conference and protested against the appointment of novelist Oh as an ambassador for the book fair. Oh was a key member of the Arts Council of Korea during the Park Geun-hye administration, which was found to have compiled a blacklist of cultural figures.

“We are outraged that the ministry and the association have selected a ‘blacklist executor’ as an ambassador for an international event to represent Korean literature,” they said in a statement issued Wednesday ahead of the opening ceremony.

Several protesters clashed with security guards before the ceremony.