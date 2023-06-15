 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
Business

Hana, Shinhan, Woori join NH-led STO consortium

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Jun 15, 2023 - 15:02       Updated : Jun 15, 2023 - 15:02
Headquarters of NongHyup Bank in Seodaemun, central Seoul (NongHyup Bank)
Headquarters of NongHyup Bank in Seodaemun, central Seoul (NongHyup Bank)

NongHyup Bank announced Thursday that the nation’s top three commercial banks -- Hana Bank, Shinhan Bank and Woori Bank -- have joined its consortium for security token offerings formed in April.

Aside from the lenders, other financial tech firms, including real estate fractional investment company Funble, fintech firm Aton’s subsidiary Trackchain and Artipio, a fractional art investment subsidiary of culture platform operator Yes24, also joined the consortium to increase the total participants to 18 firms.

NongHyup Bank created the consortium in April together with two local banks -- Suhyup Bank and Jeonbuk Bank -- and six other fractional investment firms with the aim to build a security token ecosystem.

The STO market is a nascent but lucrative market whose size is estimated to reach 34 trillion won ($26.6 billion) next year.

Banking groups are increasingly jumping onto the bandwagon as the Financial Services Commission, the nation’s top financial regulator, announced a set of guidelines in February, hinting at easing regulations as early as later this year.

NongHyup Bank said its consortium members will discuss ways for banks to enter the STO market in compliance with the regulatory guidelines and to set up platforms together to issue token securities.

In the longer term, it aims to create an STO securities ecosystem, under which companies issue corporate bonds as security tokens and the tokens can be traded.

German industrial giant Siemens is one of the first global companies that issued digital bonds in February this year in a bid to improve efficiency overall.



By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114