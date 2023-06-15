 Back To Top
Seoul mayor elected as co-president of WAMM

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Jun 15, 2023 - 14:14       Updated : Jun 15, 2023 - 14:14
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon speaks at the 27th Seoul Environment Awards held on July 9. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon speaks at the 27th Seoul Environment Awards held on July 9. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has been tapped as the co-president of the World Association of the Major Metropolises at the 14th Metropolis World Congress, the city government said Thursday.

Oh will lead the committee for from 2024 to 2026, along with five other co-presidents from the Barcelona Metropolitan Area, China’s Guangzhou, Uruguay’s Montevideo, Iran’s Tehran and Belgium's Brussels-Capital Region, the city added.

The city government said being able to co-lead the association is an opportunity to exchange views on various issues with other member cities, including welfare policies and public transportation systems.

The metropolis also said that Seoul had won the bid to host the 40th anniversary of the organization, to be held in June 2025.

Established in 1985, the association serves as a hub for 147 metropolises to connect and share experiences on global issues and discuss metropolitan governance.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has been a member since 1987 and has served as regional vice president of the Asia-Pacific area since 2011.

“Being able to host the congress in Seoul translates into the city being recognized for its rich charms and value as a leading global city,” Kim Ki-hyun, chief of the New Industry Policy Bureau at the Seoul Metropolitan Government, said via a press release.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
