Korea Forest Service bolsters ties with UNCCD

The Korea Forest Service receives the UNCCD Partnership Award in February during a renewal signing ceremony for the Changwon Initiative. (Korea Forest Service)

By Yu Ji-soo and Lee Kwon-hyung

This year marks the 50th anniversary of South Korea’s postwar land restoration initiative. To commemorate this anniversary and contribute to global restoration and reforestation, the Korea Forest Service is actively engaging in various programs with the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, or UNCCD, to prevent the proliferation of land degradation and desertification in developing countries.

The Korea Forest Service first joined the UNCCD -- one of the UN’s three environmental conventions -- in 1999. Notably, South Korea hosted the largest-ever UN Conference of the Parties in Asia in October of 2011, during which the country proposed the landmark "Changwon Initiative."

This initiative is aimed at preventing land degradation and desertification by supporting the practical implementation of UNCCD strategies with the help of participating countries.

It has contributed to some of the most important achievements of the UNCCD, including the establishment of the Land Degradation Neutrality, or LDN, concept, which lies at the center of the convention’s purpose. Under this goal, 129 countries have pledged to arrest land degradation by 2030.

In addition, the initiative primarily focuses on supporting science-backed development and building partnerships through pilot projects. It operates under the Science-Policy Interface, which facilitates two-way science-policy dialogue and acts as a hub for knowledge sharing among members. The UNCCD’s Global Land Outlook publication also provides information on land system challenges and solutions.

The joint projects of the Changwon Initiative have been highly regarded by both the UN General Assembly and the international community. Notably, the Greening Drylands Partnership -- a flagship initiative that promotes synergies between ecosystem restoration, climate change mitigation and biodiversity conservation -- was mentioned in the 73rd UN General Assembly Report and has been recognized as one of the most significant achievements of the UNCCD.

"South Korea is a great example of a green success story as a country that has successfully transformed its postwar barren land. It has also greatly contributed to the prevention of land degradation among our member countries through the Changwon Initiative,” said UNCCD Executive Secretary Ibrahim Thiaw during last year’s 15th COP in Cote d’Ivoire.

In February of this year, the Korea Forest Service received the Partnership Award from the UNCCD during a renewal signing ceremony for the Changwon Initiative, making it the first organization in the world to do so. The award recognized the KFS’ key role in executing the UNCCD's strategic plan and its contribution to land restoration worldwide.

The collaborative relationship between the KFS and UNCCD also contributes to boosted diplomacy.

Last year’s Korea-Pacific Islands Summit also included a workshop focusing on capacity building for forest-related cooperation and project development in the Pacific region. The workshop brought together 12 member countries and 45 representatives from international organizations.

Future plans are also underway to develop and promote large-scale greening dryland projects through the Changwon Initiative.

The KFS, in collaboration with the UNCCD and other international organizations, is committed to strengthening green leadership through these various efforts and expanding official development assistance budgets, particularly in key regions such as Central Asia and the Pacific.

(jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com) (kwonhl@hearldcorp.com)