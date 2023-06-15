 Back To Top
National

Blinken will raise concerns over wide range of issues in meeting with Chinese counterpart: State Dept.

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 15, 2023 - 09:17       Updated : Jun 15, 2023 - 09:40
Department of State Press Secretary Matthew Miller at a daily department press briefing in Washington, Wednesday (Yonhap)
Department of State Press Secretary Matthew Miller at a daily department press briefing in Washington, Wednesday (Yonhap)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will raise concerns held by the United States over a number of issues involving China during his upcoming trip to Beijing, a state department spokesperson said Wednesday.

Matthew Miller made the remark when asked if the secretary would raise issues about China's interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming earlier caused an uproar in Seoul by saying those who bet on China's loss in its rivalry with the US would "definitely regret it," apparently accusing South Korea of siding with the US and indicating China's displeasure.

"We very much expect to raise concerns about Chinese actions in a number of areas on the trip," the department spokesperson told a daily press briefing, referring to Blinken's visit to China set to begin Sunday.

"I think the places where we have concerns are well known -- Fentanyl, cross-strait issues, their alignment with Russia in its war in Ukraine, which I just spoke to -- and a host of other issues, and I would fully expect that wide range of issues to come up during the visit," added Miller.

John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, earlier pointed to what he called South Korea's sovereign right to make any foreign policy decision it deems appropriate when asked about the Chinese diplomat's remarks.

Kurt Campbell, NSC coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, said the US is strengthening its relationships with allies and partners such as South Korea to responsibly manage its competition with China and prevent the rivalry from veering into confrontation or conflict. (Yonhap)

