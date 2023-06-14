 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

Seoul shares end lower ahead of Fed's rate decision

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 14, 2023 - 16:04       Updated : Jun 14, 2023 - 16:04
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks finished lower Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting. The Korean won fell against the US greenback.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 18.87 points, or 0.72 percent, to close at 2,619.08.

Trading volume was high at 644 million shares worth 12.9 trillion won ($10.1 billion), with the number of decliners sharply outnumbering gainers 659 to 237.

Institutions dumped a net 127.8 billion won worth of local shares, while offshore investors and individuals purchased a combined 150.7 billion won.

After the two-day meeting that finishes Wednesday, the US central bank is widely expected to come up with a pause in interest rate hikes, while the latest data showed a slowdown in US inflation.

"The Fed's focus is moving toward its next decision on an additional rate hike," said Song Joo-yeon, an analyst from Daol Investment and Securities. "Investors will remain cautious until the Fed's next meeting in July."

In Seoul, large-cap shares ended in negative territory.

Top chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.14 percent to 71,900 won, and SK hynix retreated 0.59 percent to 118,800 won.

Leading battery makers LG Energy & Solution and Samsung SDI sank 2.97 percent and 1.48 percent, respectively, to 589,000 won and 731,000 won.

Top online portal operator Naver declined 0.9 percent to 199,200 won, and Kakao Corp. fell 1.24 percent to 55,700 won.

Pharmaceutical firms were also among losers, as Samsung Biologics skidded 0.25 percent to 784,000 won and SK Bioscience went down 0.49 percent to 80,700 won.

The Korean won closed at 1,278.5 won against the US dollar, down 7.1 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114