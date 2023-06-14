Daesang begins production of bioplastic ingredient

South Korean food company Daesang said Wednesday it had completed a sample production of cadaverine, a biologically derived chemical that can replace petroleum-based substances in the production of nylon and other polymers.

This comes in an effort to expand its business in white biotechnology -- a process that uses living cells from plants, enzymes and microorganisms to produce value-added chemicals, materials and fuel at a lower carbon cost.

"We are conducting research and development of various materials to establish an eco-friendly white bio ecosystem in line with the global net-zero trend," the company said.

Cadaverine is primarily used as a raw material for producing nylon and polyurethane. It is produced using lysine -- an amino acid that is added to animal feed to promote growth and development.

The production results in fewer carbon emissions than conventional petroleum-based materials, making it a more sustainable option. Nylon and polyurethane produced using cadaverine can be used in products such as fibers, plastics, paint and ink.

Daesang will produce the chemical with the fermentation manufacturing technology used by its materials business division. Since the company already produces lysine in-house at the company’s biofactory in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, the company will be able to secure the main raw material at a competitive price.

Although it is in the early stages of commercialization, the potential demand is expected to reach 1.6 million tons by 2026 if it completely replaces petroleum-based alternatives.

Currently, the company is focusing on procuring domestic and international market demand while undergoing sample testing, specifically targeting chemical fiber companies and other potential customers.

Daesang is also developing thermoplastic starch, a biodegradable plastic material made with corn starch. With its expertise in starch products, the company is conducting research and development in cooperation with research institutions.

The company ultimately aims to localize and diversify the production of bioplastics to reduce Korea's reliance on imports.