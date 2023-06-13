Cash-strapped young Koreans turn to pawn shops

This image depicts a reenacted pawn shop from the past, with iron bars serving as a safety barrier between the owner and clients. (Seoul Metropolitan Archives)

Pawn shops have been seen as relics of the past, from a time when instant cash loans were not so readily available with just a few clicks. But though many perished, a new breed of shops has emerged, catering to clients who possess expensive gadgets or luxury goods but are temporarily cash-strapped. Lee Yong-seok’s shop in Seoul's bustling Hongdae specializes in loans secured against tech gadgets. In contrast to the traditional image of pawn shops with iron bars and stringent security measures, his shop resembles an ordinary store, featuring boutique-style showroom cases displaying luxury wallets, smartphones and tablet PCs. Clients are mostly in their 20s and 30s, according to Lee. “They usually borrow a small amount of money, between 200,000-300,000 won ($160-$240), leaving behind their laptops or digital cameras as collateral. More university students or job seekers in their 20s have visited in recent years,” he said.

A pawn shop in Hongdae that specializes in tech devices (Lee Yong-seok)

Han Jung-woo, a 35-year-old who runs a small online marketing business in Seoul, recently took out a loan of 2 million won from a local pawn shop based on computer monitors and laptops as collateral. “Clients don’t pay upfront after signing a contract, which creates a cash crunch,” he said, adding that the loans are to cover employee costs. For photographers or video producers, a visit to a pawn shop can be a way to unlock their investment in equipment – high-function cameras and other filming equipment that cost millions of won – to ride out a temporary cash shortage. Cho, a 31-year-old photographer who opened a small photo studio in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, said, “I received small loans at several pawn shops by offering some old cameras to cope with additional expenses needed to operate the shop.” As of last year, there are approximately 1,150 pawn shops operating nationwide, and around 200 of them are known to accept electronic devices from borrowers, according to the Korean Consumer Loan Finance Association.

A pawn shop in Seoul's Gangnam resembles a boutique shop. (Cashroad Seoul)