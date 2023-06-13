Yoo Jae-suk hopes ‘The Zone: Survival Mission 2’ will be global hit

Yoo Jae-suk poses for photos before a press conference at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, on Tuesday. (Walt Disney Co. Korea)

Making a Disney+ return with “The Zone: Survival Mission 2,” comedian Yoo Jae-suk hopes Korean variety shows would one day reach the same heights of popularity that Korean dramas and films have around the world.

“I still believe we (entertainment shows) have a long way to go to impress both local and global viewers," Yoo said in a press conference held at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, on Tuesday.

"I, of course, wish my upcoming show to be a global hit. But, I believe that the efforts to showcase more various entertainment programs to the global viewers will pave the way to creating a Korean variety program with mega success.”

The 52-year-old added that the survival missions the cast take part in the show are of much bigger scale than in the previous season and asked viewers to look forward to it.

“The Zone: Survival Mission 2” presents a star-studded cast -- Yoo, actors Lee Kwang-soo and Kwon Yuri -- as they navigate different catastrophic situations in eight disaster scenarios for four hours.

“The basic format remains the same in the upcoming show,” said star TV director Cho Hyo-jin.

“But we were able to shoot the program in various areas as the COVID-19 pandemic almost came to an end.”