Son Heung-min questionable for friendly vs. Peru following sports hernia surgery

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 13, 2023 - 11:04       Updated : Jun 13, 2023 - 11:04
Son Heung-min (center), captain of the South Korean men's national football team, takes part in a training session at Gudeok Stadium in Busan on Monday. (Yonhap)
South Korean captain Son Heung-min is questionable for an upcoming friendly match against Peru after undergoing sports hernia surgery about two weeks ago, a national team official said Tuesday.

According to the official for the Korea Football Association, Son had surgery after returning home upon completing the Premier League season at Tottenham Hotspur on May 30.

"It's been about two weeks and he's focusing on recovery," the official said. "We'll have to wait and see if he will be available Friday. The coach has to make the decision, and Son really wants to play."

South Korea will take on Peru starting at 8 p.m. Friday in the southeastern port city of Busan. Then they will face El Salvador next Tuesday in Daejeon, some 140 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

