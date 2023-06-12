Hyundai Kona Electric nears 300,000 unit sales

Hyundai Motor’s electric compact Kona Electric is set to hit the 300,000 mark in cumulative sales next month, solidifying its position as one of the bestselling electric vehicles manufactured in Korea.

As of April, a total of 285,138 Kona Electric cars have been sold since its official debut in 2018, according to the carmaker’s investor relations data released on Monday.

Overseas sales accounted for 258,663 units -- nearly seven times the amount of domestic sales. Over 50,000 units were sold overseas last year alone.

The annual sales figures for the SUV witnessed a robust growth from 22,787 units in 2018 to 85,313 units in 2020. Its car sales suffered a temporary dip in 2021 to 45,610 units largely due to the global chip shortage but rebounded to 56,611 units the following year. This year, 26,366 units have been sold so far from January to April.

In particular, the Kona Electric has acted as a spearhead for Hyundai’s entrance into the global EV industry prior to the release of the Ioniq 5 -- the first EV to incorporate the group’s in-house Electric Global Modular Platform.

Hyundai's expectations for the new second-generation Kona Electric are high, as it is the first EV to be completely redesigned in five years. It embodies Hyundai's latest technological innovations, boasting a single-charge driving distance of 417 kilometers -- an increase from the first-generation model's 406-kilometer range.

Hyundai also plans to unveil this new model in Japan this fall, following the releases of the Ioniq 5 and Nexo models there. This comes as part of the carmaker’s efforts to re-enter the Japanese market.

The car also will make its European and American debuts later this year in response to the positive response to its predecessor in the regions.