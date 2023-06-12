Seoul city rolls out ‘BTS Map’ to celebrate band’s 10th anniversary

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Tourism Organization on Monday rolled out a BTS map dubbed the “Seoul BTS Map,” consisting of the capital city’s attractions with links to the boy band as the group celebrates its 10th anniversary.

As part of “BTS Festa,” a two-week festival set for this month, the map contains places the bandmates visited when they were trainees or areas the group had stopped by to film, the city government said.

The BTS map will include a total of 13 attraction spots in Seoul: Sungnyemun Gate, Hybe’s headquarters building in Yongsan, the Geunjeongjeon Grand Residence and Gyeonghoeru Pavilion in Gyeongbokgung Palace, Yeouido Han River Park, Eulijro -- a place where BTS filmed the promotion video for Seoul, National Museum of Korea, Jamsil Sports Complex in southern Seoul, World Cup Bridge, Nodeul Island, Achasan Mountain, Oil Tank Culture Park and Hakdong Park.

Also, on the eve of the band’s 10th anniversary, which falls on June 13, Seoul plans to canvass the city’s major landmarks in purple, the septet’s official fandom color, and feature the media facade of BTS at places such as the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts and Namsan Seoul Tour.