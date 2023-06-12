Seoul city rolls out ‘BTS Map’ to celebrate band’s 10th anniversary

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Tourism Organization on Monday rolled out a BTS map dubbed the “Seoul BTS Map,” consisting of the capital city’s attractions with links to the boy band as the group celebrates its 10th anniversary.
As part of “BTS Festa,” a two-week festival set for this month, the map contains places the bandmates visited when they were trainees or areas the group had stopped by to film, the city government said.
The BTS map will include a total of 13 attraction spots in Seoul: Sungnyemun Gate, Hybe’s headquarters building in Yongsan, the Geunjeongjeon Grand Residence and Gyeonghoeru Pavilion in Gyeongbokgung Palace, Yeouido Han River Park, Eulijro -- a place where BTS filmed the promotion video for Seoul, National Museum of Korea, Jamsil Sports Complex in southern Seoul, World Cup Bridge, Nodeul Island, Achasan Mountain, Oil Tank Culture Park and Hakdong Park.
Also, on the eve of the band’s 10th anniversary, which falls on June 13, Seoul plans to canvass the city’s major landmarks in purple, the septet’s official fandom color, and feature the media facade of BTS at places such as the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts and Namsan Seoul Tour.
Aiming to jump-start the city’s tourism industry battered by the pandemic, Seoul will operate a “Seoul in Purple” booth at Yeouido, western Seoul, on Saturday, where visitors can engage in various events and programs related to BTS.
On the same day, the city government will operate special BTS programs and exhibitions at Yeouido Hangang Park, and a BTS firework show will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. RM of BTS will meet and greet visitors during the special program.
“2023 BTS FESTA is an important event that creates demand for foreign tourists visiting Seoul. (The city) will do our best to make it an occasion where BTS fans and the general public can enjoy safely,” said Cho Sung-ho, director of the city’s Tourism Policy Division, via a press release.