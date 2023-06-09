Chinese ambassador summoned for criticizing Korea’s foreign policy

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung (left) meets Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming (right) at the residence of the latter in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

The Foreign Affairs Ministry summoned the Chinese Ambassador to South Korea to strongly warn him of remarks that could be interpreted as an intervention in domestic affairs, Friday.

First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin summoned Ambassador Xing Haiming to the ministry building Friday morning and expressed regret over Xing's unfiltered criticism of South Korea’s foreign policy, which was made during a meeting with main opposition Democratic Party of Korea leader Lee Jae-myung the previous day.

"Criticizing our government's policy with false information and intolerable expressions is not only against the Vienna Convention and diplomatic practices, but also could be interpreted as an intervention into our domestic politics," Chang said.

"The words and actions of Ambassador Xing are seriously contrary to the wishes of the two governments and people to value and develop Korea-China relations. All results will be his responsibility," Chang strongly warned. This is the second time that Ambassador Xing has been summoned since the Yoon Suk Yeol administration came into power in May 2022.

When asked about Xing’s remarks, Foreign Minister Park Jin also criticized them, saying, "The role of the ambassador is to promote friendship, not to spread misunderstandings."

On the previous day, Xing met with the Democratic Party leader and expressed dissatisfaction with the current foreign policy of the Korean government, blaming South Korea for the worsening relationship between South Korea and China. "Some are betting that the US will win and China will lose, but this is clearly a misjudgment. I can confirm that those who bet on China's defeat at this moment will surely regret it," said Xing.