 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Repair cost for Asiana plane forced open in mid-air estimated to be W640m: ministry

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Jun 9, 2023 - 15:42       Updated : Jun 9, 2023 - 15:42
The taped-off emergency exit door of the Asiana aircraft on May 26 (Yonhap)
The taped-off emergency exit door of the Asiana aircraft on May 26 (Yonhap)

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport estimates the repair cost of an Asiana Airlines aircraft that was forced open by a passenger mid-air, to be about 640 million won ($494,000), according to data released by a lawmaker Friday.

In its interim probe, the ministry found the aircraft involved in the incident suffered damages to three areas, the emergency door and slides, according to data from the Transport Ministry received by office of Rep. Jang Chul-min of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea,

The incident occurred on May 26 at 12:37 p.m., as the plane was flying from Jeju Island to Daegu. A male passenger in his 30s illegally opened the emergency exit door while the aircraft was preparing for landing, just 200 meters above ground.

The man attempted to unbuckle his seat belt and jump out, but was restrained by the flight attendants and other passengers, according to authorities. The man was seated close to the emergency exit and was able to open the door without unfastening his seat belt.

Temporary repairs were carried out immediately at Daegu Airport shortly after the incident, and the aircraft has been relocated to Incheon Airport on May 30 for further repairs.

After landing, the man reportedly confessed the crime to a member of Asiana Airlines' ground staff. Following the police investigation, the man was arrested and charged with violating aviation security laws and causing property damage, Friday.

On how the door opened during the flight, an official from the ministry explained that the emergency exit can be opened with force when the pressure difference between the inside and outside of the aircraft is low.

Unlike certain aircraft models like the B787, which have an automatic lock feature for emergency exits after takeoff, the A321 model involved in the incident does not have such a feature, the official added.

The ministry said it has informed the United States Federal Aviation Administration and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency of the incident, and also filed a request to consider implementing a warning sound when the lever cover of an emergency exit is opened during flight.

To prevent similar incidents in the future, the ministry said it also requested a review on the seat installation regulations, as passengers in close proximity to emergency exits can access the door even when their safety belts are fastened.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114