[Weekender] New force in Korean entertainment industry: Middle-aged women

Singer Kim Ho-joong, 31, poses with his fans during a concert on March 15 at Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul. (Think Entertainment)

On March 15, fans clad in purple crowded Sejong Center for the Performing Arts near Gwanghwamun, central Seoul. Some wore purple clothes, while others wore purple hats, scarves, brooches -- anything purple representing their beloved singer.

The color, enthusiasm and dedication of these fans immediately brought to mind BTS' fan community, Army. However, what set these particular fans apart was something truly remarkable -- their age.

According to the 2022 BTS Army Census, a survey of BTS Army members, 30.3 percent were under 18, 53.63 percent were aged 18 to 29, 9.31 percent were aged 30 to 39, and only 6.75 percent were aged 40 or over.

On that particular day, the fan community in purple were Aristra, the fans of 31-year-old singer Kim Ho-joong, who emerged as a star from TV Chosun’s "Mr. Trot" show in 2020. At the Sejong Center, the first classical music concert of the trot singer, who was originally trained in classical voice, was about to take place. Excitement filled the air as fans eagerly lined up, hoping to secure last-minute canceled tickets for the two-day concert.

"I used to live next to Jamsil (where large-scale concerts often take place). When I saw young people flooding in from rented buses from all around the country, I felt sorry for their parents," Choi Young-sil, a fan of Kim's since 2020, told The Korea Herald. "Little did I know then that I myself would be traveling on a rental bus to tour my favorite singer's concerts around the country." Choi has always loved music but with Kim, she turned into a very dedicated fan in her late 60s.

She would attend almost all of Kim's concerts around the country and visit places that Kim visited, although she was too late to reserve a spot on a cruise, where tickets cost $2,000-$3,000 apiece and sold out quickly. A group of Kim and 3,000 fans left the port of Pohang on June 5 for a seven-day cruise trip that will visit Japan and Taiwan.

“His songs and life story are truly inspiring. Many fans get energy from him," Choi said.

Choi was in her late 40s back when Korean actor Bae Yong-joon took Japan by storm following the airing of “Winter Sonata” in 2003, backed by Japanese women in their 40s, 50s and older. Like many others in Korea, she thought the "Yonsama (Bae's nickname in Japan)" phenomenon -- which led huge numbers of Japanese tourists to Korea -- was interesting but nothing more than that.