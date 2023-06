LG Electronics said Thursday that its new portable touch-screen OLED TV, StandbyMe Go, sold out in 10 minutes in a livestreamed preorder event for the first batch of 200 units. The latest portable TV, a new addition to the original StandbyMe TV lineup, allows users to view media content while enjoying outdoor activities like camping. It is priced at 1.17 million won ($896).t

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com