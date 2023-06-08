14 injured by reversing subway escalator

A total of 14 people suffer injuries from an escalator incident at Sunae Station on the Bundang Line on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Over 10 people were injured on Thursday when an escalator at Sunae Station on the Bundang Line suddenly began operating in reverse.

The incident was reported to the South Korean Fire Service at around 8:20 a.m., informing them of multiple injuries caused by the malfunctioning escalator at Exit No.2 of the station.

According to the fire department, three individuals sustained serious injuries, while 11 others suffered minor injuries.

The fire department plans to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the incident.