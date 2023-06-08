 Back To Top
National

N. Korea says it 'never recognizes' IMO resolution condemning its missile launches

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 8, 2023 - 09:12       Updated : Jun 8, 2023 - 09:19
This photo from June 1 shows the North's launch of the new Chollima-1 rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite, Malligyong-1, from Tongchang-ri on the North's west coast the previous day. (KCNA)
This photo from June 1 shows the North's launch of the new Chollima-1 rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite, Malligyong-1, from Tongchang-ri on the North's west coast the previous day. (KCNA)

North Korea said Thursday it "rejects and never recognizes" the latest resolution adopted by an international maritime safety agency denouncing the North's missile launches following its attempt to launch a spy satellite.

A spokesperson at the North's Maritime Administration denounced the resolution by the International Maritime Organization as "unfair and illegal" and demanded the agency reflect the North's stance in its official document, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Last week, the IMO adopted its first-ever resolution "strongly" condemning North Korea's missile tests, following Pyongyang's failed launch of its first military spy satellite on May 31.

The North's official said the IMO had told the North that it is not obligatory to inform the UN agency of a satellite launch plan, as navigation warning is directly delivered to vessels through the world navigational warning system in case of a satellite launch.

"Therefore, we cannot but express strong regret and displeasure at the fickle attitude of the organization," the spokesman was quoted as saying by the KCNA.

North Korea had notified Japan and the IMO of its plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11. In response to the IMO resolution, the North hinted it may forgo a prior notice to the UN maritime safety agency for its future satellite launch. (Yonhap)

