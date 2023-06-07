[Today’s K-pop] NCT to host 1st group concerts in August, September

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT will hold its first offline concerts as a group in Korea and Japan, SM Entertainment announced Wednesday. Under the title “NCT Nation: To the World,” the full unit will perform in Incheon on Aug. 26 and in Japan's Osaka and Tokyo on Sept. 9-10 and 16-17, respectively. NCT is expected to bring out a full-group album later this year. Its second studio album “Resonance Pt. 1” made it to No. 6 on the Billboard 200 in 2020 and combined with “Resonance Pt. 2” sold over 2.68 million copies. NCT originally consisted of 23 members with a number of subunits, including NCT127 and NCT Dream. NCT Dojaejung, the first subunit under NCT with fixed members, was launched in April. There has been slight reshuffle in members: Lucas officially quit NCT last month, announcing that he will go solo after a two-year hiatus, while Sungchan and Shotaro also left the team in May to join a soon-to-be-launched boy band. BTS logs 1.7b views with ‘Dynamite’ music video

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

BTS has accumulated 1.7 billion views on YouTube for the music video for “Dynamite” as of Monday, according to Bit Hit Music. It is the band’s first video to reach the milestone. The disco pop tune was released in August 2020 and landed atop Billboard’s Hot 100, a first in K-pop history, and maintained the No. 1 spot for three weeks. The digital single swept to the top of iTunes top songs charts in 104 regions and earned the septet a nomination at the Grammy Awards, another first for a K-pop act. Meanwhile, the K-pop phenomenon is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its debut with a series of events, including a livestreaming festival. The group will drop a new song titled “Take Two” on Friday, its first full-group effort in about a year. aespa’s Giselle to miss US festival due to health reasons

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Giselle of aespa will be absent from the group’s performance at the Governors Ball Music Festival, label SM Entertainment said Wednesday, citing health reasons. The other bandmates headed to New York the same day to join the lineup for the summer music festival that also includes Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Diplo and Lil Nas X. The idols are also expected to deliver the ceremonial first pitch at Yankees Stadium where the New York Yankees welcome the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Giselle also missed filming a variety show last week. The group released third EP “My World” last month, selling close to 1.7 million copies in the first week, breaking the first-week sales record for a K-pop girl group. In two weeks, the mini album sold more than 2 million, and swept all major music charts at home. From August, it will tour eight cities in the US. Fifty Fifty, TXT stay on Billboard charts (

(Credit: Big Hit Music)