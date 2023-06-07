Middle school student arrested for throwing firecrackers at police patrol division

A middle school student has been arrested for throwing firecrackers at a police patrol division in Daegu on Wednesday.

According to Daegu Gangbuk Police Station, the student is accused of throwing a set of firecrackers at a police outpost located in Buk-gu, a district located in northwestern Daegu, at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He ran away right after but was caught by the police within 10 minutes.

No one was injured due to the firecrackers, but parts of the sidewalk near the patrol division were damaged.

On Saturday, the middle school student was also arrested on suspicion of attempted extortion for threatening a convenience store employee that he would break things if the clerk did not give him money. He was sent home after being questioned by the police.

A police official said that since the damage caused by the firecrackers was minor, the student’s actions will not be subject to punishment.