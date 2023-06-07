 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

LS Cable & System to build Korea's largest offshore wind farm

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Jun 7, 2023 - 16:37       Updated : Jun 7, 2023 - 16:37
LS Cable & System's high-voltage direct current cable plant in Donghae City, Gangwon Province (LS Cable & System)
LS Cable & System's high-voltage direct current cable plant in Donghae City, Gangwon Province (LS Cable & System)

South Korean cable maker LS Cable & System said Wednesday it won an order worth some 100 billion won ($76 million) to build the country's largest offshore wind farm in joint cooperation with Hanwha Corporation Engineering & Construction.

According to the company, LS Cable & System has been selected as supplier of submarine communication cables for Hanwha Corp. E&C's Shinan Ui offshore wind power project.

The project, which is scheduled to be completed by 2026, aims to construct the country's largest offshore wind farm -- capable of producing 400 megawatts of wind energy annually -- in the southeastern sea near Uido, South Jeolla Province.

It is predicted that the farm will produce more than three times the wind energy currently produced by all Korean offshore wind power farms each year.

"Foreign companies, such as Chinese companies, have dominated the domestic solar market and are foraying into the (domestic) offshore wind energy market as well," a LS Cable & System official said.

"This cooperation is significant in that Hanwha Corp. E&C, the leader of the offshore wind energy business, and a submarine communication cable company cooperate to protect the domestic industry ecosystem," he added.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114