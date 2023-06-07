Samsung’s Exynos processor to power Hyundai’s in-car infotainment systems

Samsung Electronics said Wednesday that its latest automotive processor, the Exynos Auto V920, will be supplied to Hyundai Motor’s next-generation in-vehicle infotainment systems, a first chip collaboration between the nation’s top two companies.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Hyundai Motor, a prominent global mobility manufacturer, and we anticipate that this partnership will further solidify our position in the automotive infotainment space,” said Jae Geol Pyee, executive vice president of sales and marketing at the system LSI business division at Samsung. “Through close collaboration with our global customers and ecosystem partners, we will continue to create state-of-the-art automotive chip solutions that offer a safer and enjoyable mobility experience.”

The Exynos Auto V920 is Samsung’s third-generation automotive processor for advanced IVI systems. With considerable upgrades in CPU, graphics and neural processing performance, the V920 will deliver an optimal in-vehicle experience by enabling real-time display of critical driving information, as well as seamless playback of graphics-rich video content and games on multiple displays.

The V920 CPU packs 10 of Arm’s latest cores optimized for autonomous driving, enabling 1.7 times greater processing performance than the previous generation. With support for LPDDR5 memory’s cutting-edge speed, the V920 can efficiently manage up to six high-resolution displays for dashboard, infotainment and rear seat entertainment systems, and up to 12 camera sensors that capture crucial visual information.

Significant improvements have also been made to the processor’s graphics and artificial intelligence performance, enhancing visual presentation on displays and optimizing driver interaction with in-car information. To provide a rich graphical user interface, the V920 integrates advanced GPU cores with graphics processing capabilities up to two times faster than its predecessor.

By incorporating the latest computing cores, the neural processing unit achieves 2.7 times greater performance than the previous generation. This allows the V920 to support enhanced driver monitoring features to better detect the driver's state and swiftly assess the surroundings, providing an even safer driving environment.

To further bolster driver safety, the V920’s embedded safety island — compliant with Automotive Safety Integrity Level B (ASIL-B) requirements — detects and manages faults in real-time, keeping the IVI system secure.