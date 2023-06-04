Busan murder suspect tried to lie to police

Jung Yoo-jung, 23, a murder suspect who disguised herself as a tutee to kill a university school student in Busan, South Korea, lied to the police that she was being manipulated by a stranger during her first interrogation, according to a news report on Sunday.

Jung said she "was told by a stranger to steal the identity of a woman they had murdered," while refusing to admit to the murder, broadcaster JTBC reported, quoting the notes from the police interrogation on May 27.

But police concluded that her statement was false after examination of surveillance camera footage that showed no one else had entered the house of the victim before she died.

Separately, security camera footage revealed Jung walking briskly while carrying what appeared to be parts of the victim's body with a luggage bag.

Jung is suspected of having approached a university school student around her own age who was looking for a middle-schooler she was tutoring, by pretending to be the mother of a middle school student.

Then on May 26 Jung switched roles from mother to daughter, disguised herself as the middle school student, and asked to take a class at the victim's house, according to police.

The victim was alone at the house when the murder took place. Jung left the victim's home with the luggage, took a cab to the Nakdong river and disposed of the luggage there.

Jung was arrested on May 27 after the cab driver called the police.

Jung's case was referred to the prosecution service as the police seeks charges of murder and abandoning a corpse.