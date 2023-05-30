Woman suspected of being 'psychopath' arrested on murder charges

Security camera footage shows the suspect moving a large bag which is thought to have contained the victim's body. (Busan Metropolitan Police Agency)

A woman in her 20s was apprehended Monday on suspicion of murdering another woman, also in her 20s, whom the suspect met through an online app, where she pretended to look for a private tutor for her child.

According to the police, the woman is suspected of murdering the victim on Friday in Geumjeong-gu, Busan. The police said they appeared to have met up through an online app specialized in matching private tutors with students and parents.

According to reports, the app allows users to look for tutors without registering their personal information, while those looking for tutoring jobs are actually required to provide their personal information.

The victim's family is reported to have stated that the victim initially declined the request from the suspect, but the suspect insisted on visiting her in person, asking for permission to send her child to the victim’s house for tutoring.

Once the suspect obtained the victim’s home address, the suspect went there and committed the murder.

After murdering the victim, the suspect is reported to have dismembered the body and disposed of the body parts in some bushes in Yangsan, 18 kilometers north of Busan.

The police were tipped off by the taxi driver who took the suspect to the location where the body was dumped.

Blood-stained clothes and the victim’s ID card were found in the bag, and the rest of the body was located at the victim’s house, the police said.

“As of now, no specific intention for the murder has been observed. We’re just guessing that the suspect might be a psychopath,” the police added.

The police will further investigate the suspect’s motives and look into whether she had any accomplices.

The local court has also issued an arrest warrant for the suspect to prevent her from trying to flee.