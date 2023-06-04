S. Korea eyes UN seat as NK rebukes UN body

South Korea is preparing to play a bigger role on the international stage as it aims to secure a seat on the United Nations Security Council at an election Tuesday, an opportunity for Seoul to serve as a two-year term member on the UN’s most powerful bodies.

Running unopposed, South Korea is expected to get approval from two-thirds of the General Assembly, ending the country’s 10-year hiatus from the 15-member body that includes five permanent members with veto power: the US, UK, France, Russia and China.

The annual election, which selects countries to replace five member states each year, comes at a time when South Korea is stepping up efforts to put checks on North Korea -- a country which has continued to defy international sanctions on its nuclear and missile programs. Last week, Pyongyang launched what it claims was a military satellite, although the launch is widely regarded as being a cover for missile tests.

Having been banned by the UN Security Council from using ballistic missile technology like that employed in Wednesday's failed launch, North Korea said Sunday that the International Maritime Organization -- a UN agency responsible for ship safety -- could no longer work as an independent group because the US has too much sway over it. The IMO adopted a resolution condemning the failed test because it threatens international shipping.

“The fact that the IMO passed such a resolution for the first time for a single country means the group has strayed from its mission and become politicized,” the North’s state-media Korean Central News Agency said in a dispatch, citing a North Korean expert on international relations.

North Korea will no longer inform the IMO of any upcoming launches, the expert added, saying the resolution has rendered such a courtesy unnecessary. Pyongyang, which has indicated a second launch will soon follow, has the right to conduct tests it sees fit because such tests are meant for self-defense. The North says it needs spy satellites to monitor US military activities.

The South Korean chief nuclear envoy on North Korea, Kim Gunn, and his US and Japanese counterparts said that any launches using ballistic missile technology are a violation of UN sanctions and that the three nations will respond resolutely to Pyongyang’s repeated attempts to retry such tests.

At the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Friday, an annual summit on security, Kim underscored the need to improve oversight on North Korea’s overseas workers and its illegal cyber activities, all used to bankroll the country's nuclear and missile programs by bypassing international sanctions.

The same day, the UN Security Council failed to condemn North Korea’s attempted launch because China and Russia ignored a US call, saying Washington and Seoul are to blame for escalating inter-Korean tensions.