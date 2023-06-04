S. Korea, Japan agree to bury hatchet on radar dispute, boost data sharing

South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (left) and his Japanese counterpart, Yasukazu Hamada, meet for bilateral talks on the margins of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Sunday. (Yonhap)

SINGAPORE -- The defense leaders of South Korea and Japan have agreed to clear a key obstacle that has hindered their bilateral defense cooperation and exchanges since 2018 and to prioritize their efforts to prevent the recurrence of similar military disputes to foster "future-oriented security cooperation."

South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada held a 40-minute meeting on Sunday on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's top defense meeting, in Singapore. The bilateral defense ministerial meeting marks the first in three and a half years since November 2019 amid ongoing fence-mending efforts.

With increasing missile and nuclear threats from North Korea, South Korea and Japan have chosen to put the past behind them and strengthen their security cooperation with a future-oriented approach.

The meeting notably comes days after North Korea's launch of what South Korea and Japan considered a long-range ballistic missile under the disguise of a spy satellite, despite repeated warnings from the international community. The launch sparked air raid sirens and alerts calling for evacuations in both South Korea and Japan.

Lee and Hamada specifically committed to stop making an issue of the 2018 radar lock-on dispute that resulted in suspending bilateral exchanges between defense authorities, South Korean officials at the Defense Ministry said.

Both sides "agreed to focus on coming up with measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future by holding working-level talks to that end," Lee told reporters after the meeting.

"The issue has been raised as a sensitive matter in the defense field. Both sides of South Korea and Japan shared a common understanding that if there is no progress in addressing the issue, it will limit advances in overall defense cooperation," another senior official, who wished to remain anonymous, said during a closed-door briefing.

"Both sides recognized that this issue cannot be resolved by solely categorizing it as a matter of right or wrong," the official said. Additionally, they "shared the view that adhering to the existing way of discussion would not lead to desirable results."

Future-oriented security cooperation

Seoul and Tokyo maintain their respective positions and put the blame on each other regarding the 2018 radar lock-on dispute, despite continuing top-down diplomatic efforts to mend ties. South Korea's Defense Ministry said Thursday that its stance on the issue has remained unchanged.

In 2018, Japan first accused South Korea's Gwanggaeto the Great destroyer of directing its fire-control radar at a Japanese maritime patrol aircraft. However, Seoul rejected the claim and clarified that the destroyer was engaged in a humanitarian operation to search and rescue a North Korean ship drifting into international waters in the East Sea.

Tracking radar, which measures the direction, distance and altitude of a target to strike it from a warship, is considered an aggressive act of preparing for an attack when it is aimed at an opponent.

The South Korean military claimed that the Japanese surveillance aircraft repeatedly conducted low-altitude flights that were perceived as threatening toward South Korean warships in December 2018 and January 2019.

The unnamed official defended the decision, when asked about potential criticism, that both sides have chosen to bury the problem rather than resolve it.

Lee and Hamada agreed to make headway in line with the commitment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to forge "future-oriented" bilateral relations, the official explained.

Seoul and Tokyo will discuss ways to "restore their defense cooperation and exchanges to the level that existed before 2018," the official added.

"The defense authorities of both countries are committed to closely communicating to enhance security cooperation, as the South Korean and Japanese leaders confirmed that the normalization of bilateral relations (are) on track and agreed to further advance the relationship to a higher level," South Korea's Defense Ministry said in a written statement.

"Both sides also shared the view that it is crucial for South Korean and Japanese defense authorities to further advance security cooperation between South Korea and Japan and among South Korea, the US and Japan, to build confidence and to enhance exchanges and cooperation at various levels to deter and counter the nuclear and missile threats posed by North Korea," it added.

The ministry underscored that South Korean and Japanese defense authorities will improve communication to enhance "future-oriented security cooperation" at bilateral and trilateral levels.