S. Korea, US, Japan to operate real-time information sharing on NK missile this year

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (R) and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Lloyd Austin (C) and Yasukazu Hamada, respectively, pose for a photo as they meet trilaterally on the margins of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday. (Yonhap - Pool photo)

SINGAPORE — The defense chiefs of South Korea, the United States, and Japan reached an agreement on Saturday to establish and operate a real-time information sharing system concerning North Korea's missile launches within this year.

South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada convened for a meeting during the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. The meeting marks the first defense ministerial meeting between the three countries since June 2022.

The defense chiefs agreed to establish and operate a real-time system for sharing North Korea's missile warning data by the end of this year, according to an announcement by South Korea's Defense Ministry on Saturday. The term "missile warning data" refers to information about projected launch location, trajectory, and anticipated landing location of North Korean missiles.

This agreement was reached around seven months after the leaders of South Korea, the US, and Japan first agreed on the information-sharing initiative during the November 2022 summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

During the meeting, the defense ministers of the three countries discussed the progress that has been made through working-level consultations on technical matters.

The three then agreed to achieve further progress in the coming months to operate a mechanism for real-time information sharing on North Korea's missile warning data, affirming that "this is a major step for deterrence, peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and the region."

Specifically, the US Indo-Pacific Command will act as an intermediary under the new information sharing system, a senior official, who wished to remain anonymous, told reporters on Saturday.

The US Indo-Pacific Command will connect the current real-time information sharing system between the South Korean military and the US Forces Korea to the real-time information sharing system between the US Forces Japan and the Japan Self-Defense Forces.

The existing Trilateral Information Sharing Arrangement (TISA), signed in 2014, will also provide the necessary legal framework for the establishment of the real-time information-sharing system, the unnamed official added.

The primary objective of the TISA is to facilitate the sharing of classified information related to the nuclear and missile threats posed by North Korea. However, under this arrangement, South Korea and Japan share information through the US as a central hub.