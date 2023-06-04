[Reporter's notebook] 'Stories of Our Presidents': Good intentions, bad execution

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Park Bo-gyoon introduces the items displayed at a special exhibition "Stories of Our Presidents" at the main building of Cheong Wa Dae during a press conference in Seoul, Thursday. (MCST)

A special exhibition commemorating the transformation of the former presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, into a cultural complex commenced on Thursday. Titled "The Stories of Our Presidents," the exhibition seeks to illuminate the lesser-known, humane facets of the individuals who once wielded the country's highest political power. Artifacts used by 12 former presidents at Cheong Wa Dae -- where the country’s history was recorded for 74 years until May 9 last year -- are on display. The exhibition aims to provide an insight into the former presidents' lives beyond politics.

“Regardless of their achievements and mistakes, this exhibition presents the public with a more accessible, intriguing and approachable view of our former presidents. Through the displaying of symbolic items that reflect their individual lifestyles and how it impacted their leadership,” Park Bo-gyoon, the minister of culture, sports and tourism, told reporters during a press conference on Thursday.

Among the exhibited items are Park Chung-hee’s pencil sketch of his pet dog; Roh Tae-woo’s "tungso," a notched, end-blown vertical bamboo flute; Kim Young-sam’s running shoes; Kim Dae-jung’s gardening scissors; Roh Moo-hyun’s patented reading stand; Syngman Rhee’s English typewriter; and more. In addition to these items, the main building exhibits several art works held by Cheong Wa Dae, including “Geumsugangsando (Beautiful Land of Korea),” painted by Kim Shik over the course of 4 months in 1991.

Another exhibition taking place at Chunchugwan, one of the Cheong Wa Dae office buildings that served as the president's press conference room as well as the waiting lounge for correspondents, shows furniture and crockery used in Cheong Wa Dae, providing an intriguing look into the rich past of the former presidential house.

It's undeniable that for an exclusive look at our presidents' lives outside of the bright lights of the political scope, this location is perfect.

However, it is unfortunate that "The Stories of Our Presidents," has been plagued with poor execution and inadequate information for foreign visitors. Photos and items are displayed in Korean without any translation, except for the main board explaining the theme of each section.

What's more, even with explanations in Korean, it was sometimes difficult to understand why certain items had been included in the exhibition.

For instance, in Kim Dae-jung's section with the theme of gardening, five fully handwritten pages of letters are displayed without any explanation, leaving visitors puzzled about their connection to the late president's passion for gardening.

Another intriguing display is the presidential citation awarded by Lee Myung-bak to Dr. Lee Guk-jong, who treated Capt. Seok Hae-gyun after the latter sustained injuries during Operation Dawn of the Gulf of Aden in 2011. This citation is exhibited alongside a tennis racket and two bike helmets. However, the reasoning behind this inclusion remains unanswered.