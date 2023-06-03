 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Italy’s AsLiCo Competition opens doors for young opera singers in Asia

By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Jun 3, 2023 - 16:39       Updated : Jun 3, 2023 - 16:39
(From left) Kim Bong-mee, president of the AsLiCo Asia Department; Barbara Minghetti, director of programming of the Teatro Sociale of Como, Italy; Lee Kyung-hwan, chairman of the BH Group; and Lee Jae-hyun, CEO of the ORCHEM company pose for a group photo after a press conference held at the Seoul Arts Center on Friday. (AsLiCo)
(From left) Kim Bong-mee, president of the AsLiCo Asia Department; Barbara Minghetti, director of programming of the Teatro Sociale of Como, Italy; Lee Kyung-hwan, chairman of the BH Group; and Lee Jae-hyun, CEO of the ORCHEM company pose for a group photo after a press conference held at the Seoul Arts Center on Friday. (AsLiCo)

The Italian AsLiCo Competition for Young Opera Singers is breaking new ground as it opens its borders to Asia for the very first time in Seoul, in November, the AsLiCo Asia Department announced Friday.

Dominique Meyer, chairman and director of La Scala Opera House, which has been affiliated with the AsLiCo association, will visit Seoul for the final competition in Asia.

Established in 1949, the AsLiCo Opera Competition will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2024. Over the years, the competition for young opera singers has served a crucial role in launching the careers of illustrious singers such as sopranos Renata Scotto, Mirella Freni and Katia Ricciarelli, tenor Carlo Bergonzi and baritone Piero Cappuccilli.

Barbara Minghetti, director of programming of the Teatro Sociale of Como, Italy, and Kim Bong-mee, president of the AsLiCo Asia Department and artistic director of the BeHa Philharmonic Orchestra, came together to sign the agreement during a press conference held at the Seoul Arts Center on Friday.

Lee Kyung-hwan, chairman of the BH Group, and Lee Jae-hyun, CEO of the ORCHEM company, both of whom are sponsors of the Asian competition, were in attendance at the press conference.

Kim Bong-mee (left), president of the AsLiCo Asia Department and Barbara Minghetti, director of programming of the Teatro Sociale of Como, Italy, sign the agreement during a press conference held at the Seoul Arts Center on Friday. (AsLiCo)
Kim Bong-mee (left), president of the AsLiCo Asia Department and Barbara Minghetti, director of programming of the Teatro Sociale of Como, Italy, sign the agreement during a press conference held at the Seoul Arts Center on Friday. (AsLiCo)

The decision to expand the AsLiCo Competition to Asia reflects the growing recognition of the region’s burgeoning talent pool.

“There are a growing number of Korean and Asian opera vocalists who are active in Italian and European opera scenes,” said Minghetti. “We are seeing immense potential in the region and we are opening doors for aspiring young talents.”

“The Asian region has been producing exceptional vocalists,” said Kim. “We aim to establish a bridgehead for Korean and Asian performers.”

AsLiCo offers incubating programs and workshops to the finalists and winners of the competition. (AsLiCo's official homepage)
AsLiCo offers incubating programs and workshops to the finalists and winners of the competition. (AsLiCo's official homepage)

Distinguished from typical competitions, AsLiCo offers incubating programs and workshops to the finalists and winners of the competition.

A whole series of training activities including vocal technique and musical interpretation aims “to pave the way for young singers … offering them important opportunities of work and artistic and professional growth,” according to AsLiCo.

“Unlike other competitions that award prizes, the competition nurtures talent and provides a platform for talented singers to make their debut,” said Kim.

“Italy’s opera education system has a long-standing history and possesses the best expertise in educating and launching successful singing careers,” added Minghetti. “We wanted to extend this opportunity to Asia and make this an opportunity to collaborate together.”

Poster for the 75th AsLiCo Competition for Young Opera Singers (AsLiCo)
Poster for the 75th AsLiCo Competition for Young Opera Singers (AsLiCo)

The top five finalists from the Asian competition will advance to the semifinals of the AsLiCo Competition held in Como, Italy in January. They will also receive air travel, accommodation and prize money of 9,000 euros ($9,700).

More information and a detailed schedule can be found on the official website.



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114