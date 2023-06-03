Italy’s AsLiCo Competition opens doors for young opera singers in Asia

(From left) Kim Bong-mee, president of the AsLiCo Asia Department; Barbara Minghetti, director of programming of the Teatro Sociale of Como, Italy; Lee Kyung-hwan, chairman of the BH Group; and Lee Jae-hyun, CEO of the ORCHEM company pose for a group photo after a press conference held at the Seoul Arts Center on Friday. (AsLiCo)

The Italian AsLiCo Competition for Young Opera Singers is breaking new ground as it opens its borders to Asia for the very first time in Seoul, in November, the AsLiCo Asia Department announced Friday.

Dominique Meyer, chairman and director of La Scala Opera House, which has been affiliated with the AsLiCo association, will visit Seoul for the final competition in Asia.

Established in 1949, the AsLiCo Opera Competition will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2024. Over the years, the competition for young opera singers has served a crucial role in launching the careers of illustrious singers such as sopranos Renata Scotto, Mirella Freni and Katia Ricciarelli, tenor Carlo Bergonzi and baritone Piero Cappuccilli.

Barbara Minghetti, director of programming of the Teatro Sociale of Como, Italy, and Kim Bong-mee, president of the AsLiCo Asia Department and artistic director of the BeHa Philharmonic Orchestra, came together to sign the agreement during a press conference held at the Seoul Arts Center on Friday.

Lee Kyung-hwan, chairman of the BH Group, and Lee Jae-hyun, CEO of the ORCHEM company, both of whom are sponsors of the Asian competition, were in attendance at the press conference.