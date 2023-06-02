Samsung, Naver Cloud team up to provide private 5G network at construction site

Samsung Electronics and Naver Cloud joined hands to launch a private 5G network for Hoban Construction to enhance worksite safety and efficiency. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics said Friday it is joining hands with Naver Cloud to launch a private 5G network for Hoban Construction, bringing the private 5G network in the construction sector for the first time.

Samsung said it will be developing the 5G network for Hoban Construction, a mid-tier local builder to enhance worksite safety and efficiency.

The 5G network will support new construction industry-specific 5G applications to help reduce on-site hazards and errors, including drone-based high-resolution monitoring, smart safety jackets, real-time CCTV video monitoring and IoT concrete strength sensors, Samsung said.

These applications will streamline communications for human-to-human, machine-to-machine and human-to-machine interactions, helping Hoban Construction improve on-site collaboration and allocate resources more effectively, the company explained.

Private 5G networks have the potential to transform and improve business operations in many industries by enabling new use cases for automation, productivity and safety, it added.

For this project, Samsung provided its outdoor radios, baseband units and advanced core solution. Naver Cloud has a license for private 5G dedicated spectrum in Korea, where the 4.7 Gigahertz frequency band is dedicated for private 5G networks.

“Our advanced network technology will help construction companies in expanding what’s possible, by bringing forth new tools and applications that will optimize their operations and improve safety on-site,” Chang Yong, vice president of global sales and marketing, networks business at Samsung Electronics, said.

The latest collaboration followed Samsung’s announcement with Naver Cloud last year, when they collaborated to launch a private 5G network at Naver’s new headquarters to power autonomous mobile robots.