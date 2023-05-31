 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Police issue 1st order to disperse downtown KCTU rally

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : May 31, 2023 - 19:21       Updated : May 31, 2023 - 19:21
Demonstrators with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions march on Sejong-daero after a rally held near the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Demonstrators with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions march on Sejong-daero after a rally held near the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Police on Wednesday exercised the first order to disperse a massive downtown rally led by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, one of the biggest umbrella labor unions in South Korea, taking a hard-line stance as instructed by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The order was issued concerning unionized workers marching from the presidential office in Yongsan in central Seoul to the Korean National Police Agency's headquarters in Seodaemun-gu, demanding Yoon resign for "oppressing labor rights," as well as oppression of the freedom of assembly.

Although police warned of the possible use of "capsaicin sprays," no physical conflict had taken place as of press time. Police have not used capsaicin sprays to disperse protesters since March 2017.

According to the KCTU, about 20,000 members participated in the rally.

More than 120 police units and 12,000 officers were deployed across the country to control the protests, warning repeatedly that they would respond to illegal rallies in accordance with the law and arrest those who led them.

Police recently conducted training to disperse illegal rallies nationwide, and have offered promotions to police officers who respond promptly at the scene.

"One year after the inauguration of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, Korea's democracy has been destroyed and the clock of history flowed back to the past and returned to dictatorship," said Han Sung-kyu, vice chairman of the KCTU.

“The humiliating diplomacy toward Japan has exonerated the history of aggression, and the hostile policy against North Korea is driving the Korean Peninsula into a warlike atmosphere. Now, the regime is trying not to recognize even the basic rights of the people,” Han said, citing the government’s oppression of union protests.

Ahead of the rally, KNPA Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun warned that police would firmly control the protestors, citing possible use of the capsaicin sprays whenever illegal actions are detected during the rally.

"I can't agree with the claim that (the use of capsaicin sprays) is hard-line suppression," the commissioner general added.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114