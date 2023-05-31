 Back To Top
Business

LG Innotek develops new vehicle lighting module

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : May 31, 2023 - 15:24       Updated : May 31, 2023 - 15:24
LG Innotek's new Nexlide-M (LG Innotek)
LG Innotek's new Nexlide-M (LG Innotek)

LG Innotek said Wednesday it has developed a new flexible three-dimensional lighting module for vehicles.

Dubbed "Nexlide-M," the product boasts brighter, clearer and more uniform light emission, making it more visible in daylight, the company said.

"The Nexlide-M is the whole package -- it has excellent functions and beautiful design," said Yoo In-soo, head of LG Innotek's Motor and Lighting business.

In particular, it is able to emit clearer light while with minimal number of components.

The product is also four times brighter than the previous model, emitting light up to 500 candela -- unit of luminous intensity -- meaning it can be placed in various areas inside a vehicle.

Even if the product is arranged in different angles and shapes, it will still emit light evenly without breaks or flickering thanks to the 8-millimeter air gap, which is essential for displaying uniform light, the company said. This is a significant reduction from the previous model, which has an air gap of 24 mm.

Nexlide-M is also notable for its flexible resin material, LG Innotek explained, which allows it to be mounted on different vehicle lighting components such as daytime running lights and rear combination lamps.

LG Innotek added that it aims to strengthen its share in the global vehicle lighting market, which was valued at $21.9 billion last year, according to market research firm Reports Insights.

To do so, the company will target premium cars with Nexlide-M, which offers a more luxurious feel and innovative design. Namely, the product can implement pixel lighting and RGB lighting, which makes it more useful than other designs on the market, the firm said.

“We will continue to introduce products that offer unique customer value,” Yoo said.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
