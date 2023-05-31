 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Business

Posco, LX team up for LNG terminal project

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : May 31, 2023 - 15:12       Updated : May 31, 2023 - 15:12
Rendering of the planned Dangjin LNG Terminal (Posco International)
Rendering of the planned Dangjin LNG Terminal (Posco International)

Posco International and LX International said Wednesday that they have teamed up to complete a new massive LNG terminal in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province, by 2027.

The two companies signed an agreement the same day with the city and provincial governments to expedite the project.

The Dangjin LNG Terminal will be located on a 193,000-square-meter site at a port in the city of Dangjin. The size is equivalent to about 27 soccer fields.

The terminal will consist of two 270,000-kiloliter storage tanks, two carburetors capable of processing 200 tons of LNG per hour and a dock for LNG carriers.

When completed, about 3.5 million tons of LNG is expected to be handled at the facility annually.

Posco International, which merged with Posco Energy earlier this year, aims to complete the whole value chain for its LNG business from exploration and production to storage and power generation.

The firm currently operates five 73,000-kiloliter LNG tanks at its Gwangyang LNG Terminal in South Jeolla Province, the nation’s first private-owned LNG terminal that was established in 2005.

It is building the sixth 200,000-kiloliter tank with plans for completion by 2024.

"This project will play a key role in completing the value chain for our energy business,” Posco International CEO Jeong said at the signing ceremony. “The terminal will also contribute to the local economy and the nation’s energy security.”



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114