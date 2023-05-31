 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Mercedes-Benz Korea taps digital expert as new CEO

Mathias Vaitl, head of Mercedes Me, digital service business and e-commerce, to lead German automaker's Korean office

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : May 31, 2023 - 15:11       Updated : May 31, 2023 - 15:11
Mathias Vaitl, new CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
Mathias Vaitl, new CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea (Mercedes-Benz Korea)

Mercedes-Benz Korea said Wednesday that Mathias Vaitl, who currently heads the German automaker's online platform Mercedes Me, as well as their digital service business and e-commerce, has been tapped as the new CEO of the company's Korean office.

According to the announcement, Vaitl will begin his tenure at the Seoul office on Sept. 1.

"I am very excited to take the role of CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea, the 4th largest market and one of the most dynamic and trend-setting markets in the world," said Vaitl in a press release. "I will devote myself to listening and learning customers’ demands and work closely together with Korean colleagues and dealers to strengthen customer satisfaction and continue the success story."

The company said the new CEO is a proven expert and strategist who has experience in various areas such as digital services, sales, customer service and network development in many countries including China, the Czech Republic and the German global headquarters. Vaitl joined the German automaker as a dealer network business manager in the Czech Republic in 2005.

Thomas Klein, the current CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea, will be promoted to the head of product management and sales of passenger cars at the global headquarters as of July 1. During his two-and-a-half-year tenure at the Korean office since January 2021, Klein led the German automaker's luxury and automatization marketing to surpass the annual sales of over 80,000 units for the first time last year. Mercedes-Benz Korea's electric vehicle sales also jumped by eight times last year in comparison to the figure for 2020.



By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114