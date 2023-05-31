Bluebell Korea chairman awarded French Order of Arts and Letters

Daniel Mayran (right), chairman of Bluebell Korea, poses for a photo with Thierry Dana, a former ambassador of France to Japan, on Friday. (Bluebell Korea)

Daniel Mayran, the chairman of Bluebell Korea, received the "Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres" (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) from the French Ministry of Culture in a ceremony held in Paris on Friday, according to Bluebell Korea on Tuesday.

Mayran is also the director of group business development retail and travel retail of Bluebell Group, and founder and president of Luxury Business Group.

Thierry Dana, former ambassador of France to Japan, presented him with the medal.

The order was awarded in recognition of Mayran's contributions to promoting French culture in Asia and his role as a patron of arts and culture.

Moreover, the award recognizes Mayran's accomplishments in leading Bluebell Korea and as the founder of Luxury Business Group, which have greatly advanced education in the luxury business.

Bluebell Korea, part of Bluebell Group, has been Asia’s leading omnichannel brand curator for over 60 years.

The Order of Arts and Letters, established by the French Ministry of Culture in 1957, is awarded to those who have made remarkable contributions and demonstrated outstanding creativity in the development of arts and literature in France and globally.