Business

AmCham hosts ESG seminar to share insights

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : May 31, 2023 - 14:37       Updated : May 31, 2023 - 14:37
Joy M. Sakurai (fifth from left), deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Seoul, AmCham CEO James Kim (center) and Vice Minister Yoo Je-chul (fifth from right) of the Ministry of Environment gather for a group photo at the AmCham ESG Seminar 2023 at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul on Wednesday. (AmCham)
Joy M. Sakurai (fifth from left), deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Seoul, AmCham CEO James Kim (center) and Vice Minister Yoo Je-chul (fifth from right) of the Ministry of Environment gather for a group photo at the AmCham ESG Seminar 2023 at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul on Wednesday. (AmCham)

The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea hosted the AmCham ESG Seminar 2023 on Wednesday to provided a platform for attendees to discuss the latest trends and best practices related to environmental, social and governance issues.

"In light of AmCham's mission to establish Korea as a regional headquarters in the Asia Pacific, we recognize the immense potential of ESG in driving innovation and value creation for Korea," AmCham CEO James Kim said during the seminar held at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul.

Representatives from the Korean and US governments, as well as industries, joined the seminar under the theme "Sustainability and Social Responsibility: Practical Strategies for Achieving ESG Goals in Business and Policy."

During the seminar, Vice Minister Yoo Je-chul of the Ministry of Environment highlighted that the department has been committed to supporting companies in bolstering their ESG competitiveness. He added that the Korean government in particular has been offering ESG consulting services in response to supply chain due diligence as well as subsidies to promote companies' green investments.

Joy M. Sakurai, deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Seoul, expressed pride in seeing US companies leading the way in modeling diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.

She also asked AmCham members to suggest ideas on how the US and Korea can deepen collaboration on shared global challenges.

Founded in 1953, AmCham Korea is the largest foreign chamber in Korea, comprising more than 800 member companies and affiliates with substantial participation in the Korean economy.



By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
