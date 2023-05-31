 Back To Top
National

US 'strongly condemns' N. Korea's space launch: White House

By Yonhap
Published : May 31, 2023 - 10:22       Updated : May 31, 2023 - 10:22

State Department Press Secretary Matthew Miller is seen speaking during a daily press briefing at the department in Washington on last Wendesday. (US Department of State)
State Department Press Secretary Matthew Miller is seen speaking during a daily press briefing at the department in Washington on last Wendesday. (US Department of State)

WASHINGTON -- The United States "strongly condemns" North Korea's attempt to launch a spy satellite into space, the White House said, calling it a "brazen violation" of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The statement issued by Adam Hodge, spokesperson of the White House National Security Council, added that US President Joe Biden and his national security team are "assessing the situation in close coordination with our allies and partners."

The White House urged all countries to condemn the North's launch and called on Pyongyang to "come to the table for serious negotiations."

"The door has not closed on diplomacy but Pyongyang must immediately cease its provocative actions and instead choose engagement," the statement said. (Yonhap)

