Poet Kim Hye-soon's 'Phantom Pain Wings' published in English

The English edition of acclaimed poet Kim Hye-soon's 2019 collection of poems, "Phantom Pain Wings," translated by Don Mee Choi, was published in the US in May.

The book of 72 poems “depicts the memory or war trauma and the collective grief of parting through what (Kim) calls an ‘I-do-bird-sequence,’ where ‘Bird-human is the ‘I,’” said New Directions Publishing about its latest release by Kim. The publishing company also published Kim’s award-winning “Autobiography of Death” in 2018.

Kim explained in her 2021 essay “Bird Rider”: I came to write “Phantom Pain Wings” after Daddy passed away. I called out for birds endlessly. I wanted to become a translator of bird language. Bird language that flies to places I’ve never been.

To explore the relentless physical and existential struggles against power, the poet mixes traditional folklore and mythology with contemporary psychodramatic realities as she taps into numerous cultural legacies including the works of French poet Arthur Rimbaud, Korean writer Yi Sang, French director Agnes Varda and Irish British painter Francis Bacon.