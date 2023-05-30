Paramount+, Tving to air new Star Trek prequel season 2

Paramount+ has unveiled the official poster and trailer for the second season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," scheduled to be released in June. For fans in Korea, the new season will premiere on Korean streaming platform Tving.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is a prequel to the iconic "Star Trek: The Original Series," revolving around beloved characters like Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Commander Una Chin-Riley, commonly known as Number One (Rebecca Romijn) and science officer Spock (Ethan Peck).

The second season of the series introduces a new character, James T. Kirk.

The official trailer opens with the fast descent of the U.S.S. Enterprise, marking the start of another adventure. As the ship comes under attack from unidentified objects, James T. Kirk acknowledges the possibility of facing death head-on and bolsters the morale of the crew by saying, "You might not like it, but we have to face it." Captain Pike leads the operation with unwavering determination, rallying the Enterprise crew to work together.

The official poster shows the U.S.S. Enterprise crew, led by Captain Pike, Number One and Spock standing against the backdrop of the Starfleet logo.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" has received numerous awards, including the Saturn Award for Best Streaming Science Fiction Series and the Legacy Award at the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards. It was also nominated for 11 other awards.