 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Entertainment

Paramount+, Tving to air new Star Trek prequel season 2

By No Kyung-min
Published : May 30, 2023 - 15:11       Updated : May 30, 2023 - 15:11
A promotional poster for the Star Trek series,
A promotional poster for the Star Trek series, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" (Paramount+)

Paramount+ has unveiled the official poster and trailer for the second season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," scheduled to be released in June. For fans in Korea, the new season will premiere on Korean streaming platform Tving.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is a prequel to the iconic "Star Trek: The Original Series," revolving around beloved characters like Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Commander Una Chin-Riley, commonly known as Number One (Rebecca Romijn) and science officer Spock (Ethan Peck).

The second season of the series introduces a new character, James T. Kirk.

The official trailer opens with the fast descent of the U.S.S. Enterprise, marking the start of another adventure. As the ship comes under attack from unidentified objects, James T. Kirk acknowledges the possibility of facing death head-on and bolsters the morale of the crew by saying, "You might not like it, but we have to face it." Captain Pike leads the operation with unwavering determination, rallying the Enterprise crew to work together.

The official poster shows the U.S.S. Enterprise crew, led by Captain Pike, Number One and Spock standing against the backdrop of the Starfleet logo.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" has received numerous awards, including the Saturn Award for Best Streaming Science Fiction Series and the Legacy Award at the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards. It was also nominated for 11 other awards.



By No Kyung-min (minmin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114