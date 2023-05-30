[Today’s K-pop] Enhypen logs record streak on Oricon chart with 4th EP

(Credit: Belift Lab)

Enhypen’s fourth EP, “Dark Blood,” headed straight to the top of Oricon’s weekly album ranking, according to the latest chart published on Tuesday. The mini album did so with only three day’s sales at 165,000 copies. The band placed six consecutive albums atop the chart, the second-best record for an international artist, said Oricon in an article online. The band ties with BTS and is only topped by Tomorrow X Together, which has seven. “Dark Blood” landed atop its daily album ranking as well last week, and the band now has seven albums in total that have done so. On the iTunes top albums chart, it was No. 1 in 30 regions. The album sold over 1.32 million copies in the first week -- the septet’s career high -- becoming its third million-selling album after first LP “Dimension: Dilemma” and previous EP “Manifesto: Day One.” Blackpink’s Jisoo garners 200m Spotify streams with solo single

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Jisoo of Blackpink has amassed 200 million streams on Spotify with solo single “ME,” according to label YG Entertainment on Tuesday. It reached the milestone in the shortest time for an album from a K-pop female solo musician, as it did when it surpassed 100 million streams on the platform in 20 days. Main track “Flower” topped 100 million streams in a record 32 days as well. The artist has been setting records with her first single album, selling over 1.17 million units in the first week of sales -- the highest figure for a female solo K-pop artist. Meanwhile, she returned from Bangkok on Monday, along with Rose and Jennie, after the group’s encore concert in the Thai capital held over the weekend. The tour will resume in July in Paris, France followed by four cities in the US. Fifty Fifty tops 300m Spotify streams with debut single

(Credit: Attract)

Rookie girl group Fifty Fifty generated 300 million streams on Spotify with its debut single, said agency Attract on Tuesday. Single “Cupid (Twin ver.)” from its first single album, “The Beginning: Cupid,” achieved the feat in 94 days, the second-fastest record for a K-pop girl group, only one day longer than Blackpink’s “Pink Venom” did. The quartet has been a surprise hit, breaking a record on Billboard’s Hot 100 as it extended its stay on the main singles chart to the ninth week -- a record streak for a K-pop girl group. “Cupid” ranked No. 18 this week after debuting on the chart at No. 96. It also climbed atop the Global excl. the US chart, becoming the third K-pop group to do so, only after BTS and Blackpink. Separately, the group will participate in the original soundtrack for movie “Barbie” alongside the likes of Dua Lipa, Khalid, Nicki Minaj and The Kid Laroi. Monsta X to host fan concert in Seoul in July

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)