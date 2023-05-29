[Herald Review] 'One Dance' embodies grandeur through contemporary mis-en-scene

The Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre wrapped up its four-day performance of “One Dance,” or “Ilmu” in Korean, at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts from Thursday to Sunday.

Directed by Jung Ku-ho, the iconic performance presents a modern reinterpretation of a traditional dance from Jongmyo Jeryeak, a royal ceremonial performance encompassing singing, music and dance that took place during the royal ancestral rites at Jongmyo Shrine.

Jung, a fashion designer-turned-stage director, returned with a production that was more daring than the one that premiered in May of last year.

Among the most noticeable changes were the costume colors. The dark navy attire of “Munmu” was replaced with white, while the dark red of “Mumu” was exchanged for vivid orange. The vivid colors complemented the dance aesthetic and contemporary mise-en-scene.

The performance opened with “Munmu,” a dance honoring the cultural virtues of ancestors.

Dancers dressed in white costumes glowed in the dark -- the whiteness emanating a pious and solemn mode.

Beginning with a relatively slow rhythm, the synchronized dance felt as if one was looking into an infinite reflection within a mirror. The minimal stage lighting made the audience focus on the dancer’s movements.