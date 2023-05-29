 Back To Top
Entertainment

More than 31,000 K-pop fans flock to Busan for 29th Dream Concert

By Hong Yoo
Published : May 29, 2023 - 14:41       Updated : May 29, 2023 - 14:41
The 29th Dream Concert is held Saturday at Asiad Main Stadium in Busan. (KEPA)
The 29th Dream Concert is held Saturday at Asiad Main Stadium in Busan. (KEPA)

The 29th Dream Concert enlightened Busan, the marine city of South Korea, on Saturday, starring major players of K-pop.

The event was held at the Asiad Main Stadium with more than 31,000 K-pop fans in attendance.

Nineteen acts, including Nmixx, Itzy, Oh My Girl and BTOB adorned the stage.

Dream Concert, whose history dates to 1995, marked the finale of the 2023 World Climate Industry Expo.

According to the event’s hosts, the Korea Entertainment Producers Association and Korea Tourism Organization, this year’s Dream Concert was especially held in Busan, unlike previous years in Seoul, to support Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

“We hope that Hallyu fans that could not be here this time get to visit Korea soon to look around and experience the country,” Oh My Girl said at the concert.

“We hope Midzys (Itzy fans) get to make a wonderful memory and also enjoy our performance in Busan,” said Itzy.

“This is our first time to take part in Dream Concert. We came to enjoy this stage,” said BB Girls.

Around the stadium at diverse event booths, visitors could experience Korean culture and food.

“My hometown is Busan. I love Haeundae Beach at night time. I really recommend it,” said Bae of Nmixx

“I recommend Gwangalli Beach, which is a popular tourism spot these days. There are a lot of pretty cafes, place to look around and food to enjoy,” said Lee Hyeop of Drippin.

Dream Concert was livestreamed via global metaverse platform Lavata.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
